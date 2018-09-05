Wolves Pull Bait And Switch

STATE LINE STANDOFF TROPHY BELONGS TO LINCOLN FOR NOW

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd proudly displays the "State Line Standoff" trophy won by Lincoln with an overwhelming 48-6 rout of border rival, Westville, Okla. Friday at Wolfpack Stadium. Lincoln head coach Don Harrison designed the trophy and first-year Westville head coach Ed Baker agreed to the concept of the winning team taking home the trophy each year.
LINCOLN -- Bait and switch advertising works well on the football field, just ask the Westville Yellowjackets who lost 48-6 at Lincoln in the first annual "State Line Standoff" trophy game.

