Wolves Pull Bait And Switch
STATE LINE STANDOFF TROPHY BELONGS TO LINCOLN FOR NOW
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
LINCOLN -- Bait and switch advertising works well on the football field, just ask the Westville Yellowjackets who lost 48-6 at Lincoln in the first annual "State Line Standoff" trophy game.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.