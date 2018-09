LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Randall and Cindy Rieff of Prairie Grove served as grand marshals for the 2018 Clothesline Fair parade. Randall Rieff is a Prairie Grove volunteer firefighter and worked at the now Harps grocery store for more than 46 years. He received the city’s Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award in 2016. Cindy has worked at Dr. Bain’s dental office for 32 years. They are both active members of Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church.