Council Doubles Mayor's Salary
PENN PLANS TO BE FULL-TIME MAYOR
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
FARMINGTON -- The City Council voted 6-2 Monday night to increase the mayor's salary from $36,000 to $72,000, effective Jan. 1, 2019.
