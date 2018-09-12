Council Doubles Mayor's Salary

PENN PLANS TO BE FULL-TIME MAYOR

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Council members Sherry Mathews, left, Keith Lipford and Linda Bell listen as members of the public address them about a resolution to increase the mayor's salary to $72,000.
FARMINGTON -- The City Council voted 6-2 Monday night to increase the mayor's salary from $36,000 to $72,000, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

