MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington works offense to set up a hit while Prairie Grove's front line tries to anticipate where to counter with a block Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The Lady Cardinals prevailed in three sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14.

By Mark Humphrey

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.