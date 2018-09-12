Junior Wolves Can't Keep Up With Keys

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Second-year Lincoln Junior High head football coach Reed Mendoza endeavors to mold a youthful, inexperienced team he expects to win more games this season. The junior Wolves are 1-1 with a 14-0 win over Westville, Okla. followed by Thursday's 33-6 loss to Keys, Okla.

LINCOLN -- Keys, Okla. handed Lincoln a 33-6 loss during a junior high game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium Thursday.

