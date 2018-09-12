Libraries Start Up Story Times Again
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln libraries have started their fall story times for preschool-age children and younger and book clubs for older students.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.