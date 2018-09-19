Battle With Hackett Ends In Lady Cardinal Sweep

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Brittany Pittman plays the volleyball to set up the offense during the Lady Cardinals' 3-0 sweep of Hackett on Thursday at Cardinal Arena. Farmington won 26-24, 25-19, 25-22.

FARMINGTON -- Hackett (13-6-1, 6-0 2A West) gave Farmington all it wanted in the first set, seizing an 18-9 lead before the Lady Cardinals stormed back to a 26-24 win.