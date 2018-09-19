Commission Approves New Home-Style Restaurant

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A new restaurant with home-style cooking will be located on the property once occupied by the old Elizabeth Hospital. It is across the highway from the state park.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A new restaurant with home-style cooking will be located on the property once occupied by the old Elizabeth Hospital. It is across the highway from the state park.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new restaurant with homestyle cooking across from Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will be a family affair.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.