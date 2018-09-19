Commission Approves New Home-Style Restaurant
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new restaurant with homestyle cooking across from Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will be a family affair.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.