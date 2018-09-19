Elsik Comes Out Of Elsewhere

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Alec Duncan tackles the junior Blackhawks' punter on a mishandled snap inside the 5-yard line. Farmington converted the turnover on downs into what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in a tough contest against Pea Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The junior Cardinals were victorious, 28-22, in a game that wasn't decided until a Farmington interception in the closing seconds.