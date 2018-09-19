Hot Days, Blue Skies Bring Crowds To Cane Hill

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Richie Whitaker of Rose, Okla., and Kyla Cross of Elm Springs are partners for the Virginia Reel dance at the Cane Hill Harvest Festival. They are with Washington County Historical Society's Heritage School.

CANE HILL -- Students with the Washington County Historical Society Heritage School kicked off the 32nd Cane Hill Harvest Festival with period dancing and period music.

