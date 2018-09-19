Junior Cardinals Stomp On Gravette

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington tailback Tate Pickens (No. 11 far left) raises his hands celebrating a fourth quarter touchdown by teammate Caden Elsie (No. 3 center) on a run up the middle against Pea Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. A week earlier Farmington steamrolled Gravette in junior high action by a score of 36-14 on the junior Lions' home field.

FARMINGTON -- A 30-point explosion in the first quarter blew the game open for Farmington with the junior Cardinals running away from Gravette with a 36-14 road win.