Junior Cardinals Stomp On Gravette

FARMINGTON EXPLODES FOR 30 FIRST QUARTER POINTS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington tailback Tate Pickens (No. 11 far left) raises his hands celebrating a fourth quarter touchdown by teammate Caden Elsie (No. 3 center) on a run up the middle against Pea Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. A week earlier Farmington steamrolled Gravette in junior high action by a score of 36-14 on the junior Lions' home field.
FARMINGTON -- A 30-point explosion in the first quarter blew the game open for Farmington with the junior Cardinals running away from Gravette with a 36-14 road win.

