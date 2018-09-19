Lincoln Interwines Homecoming With Apple Festival
WEEKLONG EVENTS BEGIN MONDAY, OCT. 1
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
LINCOLN -- A host of events associated with celebrating Homecoming are planned for Lincoln to be concluded with a game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Wolfpack Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.