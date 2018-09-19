New Prairie Grove Library Set On Start
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The former Walmart Express building is now empty and ready for work to turn it into a new Prairie Grove Public Library.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.