Sullivan Starts As Lincoln Police Officer
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
LINCOLN -- One of Lincoln's newest police officers is Kameron Sullivan. Sullivan is a certified officer who worked two years for Siloam Springs Police Department and taught agriculture at Lead Hill High School.
