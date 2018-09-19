Tigers Break Into Win Column With Guenther Playing QB

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Ethan Guenther (5-11, 224) won his start at quarterback leading the Tigers to a 19-0 win at Pottsville Friday while filling in for injured Ethan Scates. Guenther completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Kaine Caswell.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A much-maligned Tiger defense, which were raked over the coals after giving up over 30 points in the first two games, rose to the occasion Friday.