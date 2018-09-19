Tigers Break Into Win Column With Guenther Playing QB
PRAIRIE GROVE DEFENSE POSTS SHUTOUT
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A much-maligned Tiger defense, which were raked over the coals after giving up over 30 points in the first two games, rose to the occasion Friday.
