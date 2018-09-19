Washington County candidates talk money woes, other concerns
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Washington County justice of the peace candidates discussed the financial issues facing the county during a candidates' forum on Friday at the Fayetteville Public Library.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.