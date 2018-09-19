Worst Punting Game In History Of High School Football
PUNTS BECOME FARMINGTON’S ACHILLES HEEL
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
PEA RIDGE -- Farmington's Achilles' heel was exposed in the punting game and Pea Ridge repeatedly took full advantage of a short field while handing the Cardinals a 42-0 drubbing Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.