Worst Punting Game In History Of High School Football

PUNTS BECOME FARMINGTON’S ACHILLES HEEL

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's punt coverage unit frequently had to come back with punts landing well behind them. Short kicks hurt the Cardinals and gave Pea Ridge good field position, which they capitalized on during the 42-0 rout with Farmington suffering its first loss of the season Friday at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Stadium.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's punt coverage unit frequently had to come back with punts landing well behind them. Short kicks hurt the Cardinals and gave Pea Ridge good field position, which they capitalized on during the 42-0 rout with Farmington suffering its first loss of the season Friday at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Stadium.

PEA RIDGE -- Farmington's Achilles' heel was exposed in the punting game and Pea Ridge repeatedly took full advantage of a short field while handing the Cardinals a 42-0 drubbing Friday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.