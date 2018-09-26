Cardinals Rebound On Road
FARMINGTON SCORES IN EVERY QUARTER
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
One week after hitting rock bottom during a lackluster performance at Pea Ridge, it was all systems go for Farmington opening conference play with a 38-13 win at Clarksville.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.