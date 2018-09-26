Cardinals Rebound On Road

MICHAEL ECKELS NWA NEWSPAPERS Farmington senior quarterback Eric Hill hands off to tailback Reid Turner during a non conference contest. The Cardinals returned to the win column with a 38-13 victory at Clarksville Friday. Turner had two touchdowns and 196 yards rushing.

One week after hitting rock bottom during a lackluster performance at Pea Ridge, it was all systems go for Farmington opening conference play with a 38-13 win at Clarksville.