MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington tennis celebrated senior night on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 during matches against Shiloh Christian. Farmington recognized seniors: Taighton Pettigrew, Mary Stewart Beard, Reagan White, and Katelyn Cunningham playing their final home matches.

By Mark Humphrey

