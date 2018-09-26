Lincoln To Hold Public Hearings On Plans
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Lincoln Planning Commission will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 in the City Council Chambers located at 106 Arthur Ave.
