My family group decided to have Christmas day at my house on Sunday after church, the day that most could attend. They almost made it so, all except one member who was suffering from allergies, and still had to report for work early that evening.

We have enough youngsters in our family that there is never a dull moment (to put it mildly) and the day's temperature was mild enough that they enjoyed some activities outside, too.

Little 4-year-old Waylin chose his great-aunt Anna to help him "mow the grass and leaves" in my yard (and kept her busy!).

As they were leaving, Sheryl called back and said their 10-year-old and 7-year-old were already sound asleep in their car seats as they were backing out of the driveway. The 10-year-old was due to attend ball practice after they returned home.

Have you ever noticed that, after such a meal that we have at gatherings, it is almost impossible to share the leftovers of the food that tasted so good earlier, and everyone is so full they're not interested in more!

We are already into the month of January, and I thought of the following, which a dear friend once sent to me.

January

January is a beginning

To start the year anew,

With ice and snow a gleaming

And cold winds blowing, too.

January is a restful time,

White beauty to behold;

Hills wearing ermine jackets

With silver touched with gold.

Some days are dark and dreary

And fog obscures the view;

But remember there's a tomorrow

When sunlight will break through.

January is the leading month

With firelight sparkling, gay.

It is loveliness unequaled,

To be enjoyed every day.

M. Odum

Happy birthday to Linda Chenowith, Larissa Latta, Kathy Stumbaugh, Michael Snarr, Lauren Wofford, Becky Carter, Beverly Attebury, Felicia Ramirez, Jenifer Hobbs, Pat Summers, Waylin Lutrell.

Happy years, all!

Community on 01/02/2019