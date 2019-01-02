LINCOLN -- Lawrence McElroy of Cane Hill wishes pink was not the color that represents the fight against breast cancer.

That's because McElroy is a man and was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 29 years old, more than 30 years ago in 1985.

Signs & Symptoms of Breast Cancer in Men: — a lump or swelling, which is often (but not always) painless. — Skin dimpling or puckering. — Nipple retraction (turning inward) — Redness or scaling of the nipple or breast skin. — Discharge from the nipple. SOURCE: AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

McElroy, director of arts and culture for Historic Cane Hill Museum, recently spoke to the Lincoln Area Kiwanis Club about his breast cancer and his battle over many years to persuade the Susan B. Komen Foundation to help with awareness that men can be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kiwanis members were expecting McElroy to talk about the museum.

However, McElroy said he planned another topic for his presentation.

He opened with a video produced by his daughter, a doctoral student at the University of Arkansas.

The name of the video is "Rethink Pink" and it explains why using the color pink to educate people about breast cancer leaves men out of the equation.

The danger of using pink is that it makes it appear breast cancer only affects women, McElroy said.

The stereotype of pink is that it is passive, innocent, girly and feminine.

"Pink camouflages the fact that men can and do get breast cancer," he said. "It has detrimental consequences."

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 2,500 cases of breast cancer in men will be diagnosed in 2018, and about 480 men will die from breast cancer in 2018.

The video showed examples of advertisements and events used to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise money for breast cancer research. In all cases, the color pink was used.

McElroy said he is not discounting the fact that breast cancer overwhelmingly affects women more than men. His battle with the Susan B. Komen Foundation, he said, is to encourage them to include breast cancer in men as part of their campaign.

There's a small grass roots organization trying to get the word out about breast cancer in men, but "they are overpowered by the pink foundation," he said.

When McElroy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1985, he said he did not have any idea that men could get breast cancer.

"Early detection is important but since men don't know about it, they don't find out about it until later. They ignore symptoms," he said.

McElroy discovered a lump in his breast but didn't think anything about it. The lump grew and began to hurt. His family doctor thought it was a cyst.

Six months later, he said he finally went to a doctor friend who thought it was a blood clot. His friend said he would remove the clot.

When McElroy woke up after the surgery, he was told the lump was malignant. He was to be moved to another room upstairs and was scheduled for a radical mastectomy that week.

He said he decided to get a second opinion from an oncologist and received the same diagnosis.

McElroy was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and the mortality rate at that stage at the time was "practically 100 percent." He had surgery, aggressive chemotherapy for a year, aggressive radiation and then continued with routine followups for five years before being released.

McElroy gave those at the Kiwanis meeting two facts to remember.

He told them to realize men can get breast cancer and to be proactive.

Second, McElroy said, "We have a very powerful and gracious God because 33 years later, his grace is the only reason I'm here. I shouldn't be standing here."

General News on 01/02/2019