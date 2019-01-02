LINCOLN -- The city's 2019 budget includes a new officer for Lincoln Police Department, bringing the total staff to six officers, including the chief and assistant chief positions.

Lincoln City Council approved the 2019 budget at its Dec. 18 meeting.

Council member and mayor-elect Doug Hutchens said the city reallocated some monies and eliminated some costs to make it possible to hire another police officer.

For example, the city has provided $12,000 each year for the school's Youth Adventure Club. This was cut from the budget, Hutchens said. In addition, the city decided not to purchase new laptops for the police department at this time but instead use that money for a new officer.

"We trimmed a little here and tightened a little there," Hutchens said.

The 2019 budget projects $472,420 in revenues and $411,375 in expenditures for the general fund with an estimated profit of $61,000.

General fund revenues include $36,000 from state turnback funds, $115,000 from county property taxes, $113,000 from franchise taxes, $143,000 from county sales tax and $20,000 from the city sales tax for the parks and recreation department.

General fund expenses include $193,000 for salaries, benefits and other related costs, $41,000 for professional fees, $35,500 for the fire department, $28,000 for dues, subscriptions and fees, $25,700 for parks and recreation and $22,000 for utilities.

For the police department, the city projects to receive $340,287 in revenue from areas such as fines and fees, county sales tax, property taxes and a transfer of funds from the city water department.

The city estimates expenses for police in 2019 will be about $482,350. This compares to a 2018 budget of $393,000. Projected expenses include $300,000 for gross wages, $15,000 for professional fees, $5,100 for uniforms, $9,500 for utilities, phones and printer, and $18,000 for vehicle fuel, maintenance and repair.

The budget for other departments includes $218,000 for Lincoln Public Library, $171,000 for sanitation and $41,000 for the street department.

For the Water Department, the city projects to receive $1.7 million in revenue in 2019 and spend about the same amount.

The budget for capital improvements is $212,000. Money for this account comes from the city's 1-percent sales tax. Expenditures include the annual payment for two trash trucks and $72,000 for two police vehicles.

In other discussion, Council member Doyle Dixon asked about requiring random drug testing for all city employees. The Council referred his question to the Personnel Committee. City Attorney Steve Zega said random drug testing is expensive and the Council would need to decide how much it is willing to spend.

Dixon also wondered about allowing bow hunting in the city limits, similar to what other cities in Northwest Arkansas allow. Most Council members did not appear to agree with this, noting Lincoln does not have areas large enough for bow hunting.

"It would scare me to death," Hulse told him. "An arrow can kill you as much as a bullet."

In other action, City Council:

• Authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Steven Zega and the law firm of Crouch, Harwell, Fryar and Ferner for legal services. The city will pay Zega $175/hour, with the rate for legal assistants $35/hour and the rate for law clerks, $25/hour.

• Approved an ordinance to change the city's personnel policy to create a sick leave bank and amend the sick leave policy, expense reimbursement policy and overtime policy. A recommendation to amend the employee grievance policy was tabled until next month.

• Authorized the mayor to sell a 2004 Dodge truck and a 2006 Crown Victoria from the police department.

• Adopted the city's Future Land Use Plan and the city's Master Street Plan. (More information on these will be provided in a future issue of the Enterprise-Leader).

