Kathy Snodgrass, art teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, is pictured with Cassie Glidewell's third-grade class. Snodgrass' last day was Friday, Nov. 16. She retired after 35 years as an educator and plans to work on some ongoing art projects and rest.

LINCOLN -- Kathy Snodgrass, an educator for 35 years, achieved one of her goals before retiring this fall as an art teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.

Snodgrass wanted to return to her home school district and make a difference in the lives of those children.

“My goal has always been to get back to Lincoln and make an impact here.” Kathy Snodgrass

"I have a passion and love for art," Snodgrass said. "I've never once dreaded getting up and going to work. I have a passion to pass on things to young people and see them grow in every way possible and experience things."

Snodgrass has been involved in education for 35 years, 25 of those as a classroom art teacher and 10 years as a substitute teacher in Lincoln and also working part-time at the district in other areas.

She taught two years in Bentonville, 16 years in Fayetteville and her last six years with Lincoln Consolidated School District.

Snodgrass said she leaves Lincoln schools with a "saddened heart." Her plan had been to work a few more years before retiring but "it wasn't in the cards." She said she finally decided it was in her best interest to retire this year.

Her last day at Lincoln Elementary School was Nov. 16, the day before Thanksgiving break.

Star Basketball Player

Growing up in Lincoln, Snodgrass was a star basketball player for the Lincoln High Wolves.

Kathy Seward in high school, Snodgrass holds the leading single season record for points in the history of Lincoln High School. She netted 783 points for a 26.1 per game average during the 1977-78 season and helped lead the Wolves to the quarter-finals of the Class AA State Tournament that year.

Her senior year, Snodgrass was the highest scorer, had the highest percentage of field goals and was named to the All-State team. Snodgrass, a 6-foot post player, had personal bests of scoring 62 points against Prairie Grove and 64 points against Eureka Springs, and this was before 3-pointers were allowed in girls' basketball games.

Snodgrass was the first girl from Lincoln to make All State. Her senior year, she signed a letter of intent to play basketball for North Arkansas Community College.

Talented Artist

While basketball was her sport, Snodgrass had a love for art as a young child. She remembers pulling her sister's used art supplies out of the trash can and creating her own art projects.

Snodgrass' family was highly artistic and smart, and she said her parents realized when she was 6 years old that she also had an artistic gift like the rest of her siblings. Her brothers became engineers; her father made furniture and other items; her mother would take existing clothes and redesign them.

"My parents were amazing and I witnessed them making the coolest items out of nothing," she said.

Snodgrass began painting and drawing landscapes, writing poetry, journaling. Her landscapes looked realistic and became gifts for loved ones, she said. Her portraits of people also began to improve and soon Snodgrass was being commissioned by others to paint family portraits or portraits of individuals.

These works of art would bring in an average of $25, she said.

Then at the age of 14, Snodgrass received her first big order. Bly's Garage in Dutch Mills commissioned her to paint a metal sign to advertise their business. When she "pulled in some dollars" for this order, Snodgrass said she realized art was something she could do with her life.

Snodgrass graduated from Lincoln High in May 1978 and started at North Arkansas Community College in Harrison in fall 1978 with a basketball scholarship. She also was offered scholarships from the University of Arkansas and Arkansas Tech. But both schools were too big for her.

"I was a country girl," she said.

A Change Of Plans

Snodgrass' sister died in January 1979 and Snodgrass said she knew she would not return to college the following fall, even though she loved basketball and loved school.

It was decided since she was the only one in the family without children that she would rear her sister's daughter, who was 3 years old at the time. Snodgrass finished out her freshman year of college at the insistence of her brothers, she said.

Her brothers would physically put her on the bus to go back to school and on the weekends she would run home to be with her niece and her family.

The summer after her freshman year, she married and she and her husband started a family.

"My niece fit right in being the oldest child," Snodgrass said.

With three children and a stay-at-home mom, Snodgrass continued with her art and was a substitute teacher for Lincoln schools and also worked at the school in other areas. Art was fun and meaningful to her, a way to earn extra money for the family.

She and her father also started a new business called "Country Scenes, Landscapes, and Things," and they would travel to art shows in the summers. Snodgrass was getting orders for six months at a time through their business and she remembers spending many nights working until 3 a.m. on those orders.

She created landscape paintings that included old barns, old homes and land of interest and painted original works of art on potato bins, receipt holders, matchbox holders, useful items that could be used everyday. She and her father stayed in business together for 16 years and during that time she sold 83 worksin the United States, as far as Alaska, and even one in Germany.

"Success was prolific. With three children and subbing at school, I had more orders than I could keep up with," she said.

During those years, Snodgrass would try to go back to college but the timing just never seemed right. Finally 14 years later, she returned to school and enrolled at the University of Arkansas at 32 years of age.

"That is when I had my first real art class."

Snodgrass said she did not understand her gift of art until she took her first art class and it came easy to her. Her fellow students were coming to her with questions, instead of going to the instructor.

"I automatically knew Elements and Principles of Design and did not know why," she said.

Snodgrass graduated with a bachelor of science in education degree in December 1995, and started her first teaching job in January 1996 as an art teacher at Happy Hollow Elementary.

Even though she was a new classroom teacher later in life, she brought her art experience to her students, along with her experience from working in Lincoln schools.

She said she was very appreciative of the support she received from the school administration to work around her college schedule so she could complete her education degree.

In September 2013, Snodgrass finally made it back home to teach in Lincoln schools. She had been offered the art education position many times over the years but it had not seemed to be the professional time to accept the position.

"When I was off one summer, I was offered the job at the right time and I took it with great excitement," Snodgrass said. "I would now be home and hopefully make a difference right here at Lincoln Consolidated Schools as I had in previous schools."

She added, "My goal has always been to get back to Lincoln and make an impact here."

Snodgrass' art career has not only included teaching but over the years she has started many after school art programs and summer camps. One of her major endeavors was a summer program in Fayetteville called Camp Get Away, an enrichment camp with science, martial arts, drama, arts, writing, math and other activities. The camp was highly successful and had a waiting list every summer.

In Lincoln, she started an after school art program for all grades and worked with the middle school's Adventure Club one or two days every week.

"I finally was in the environment that I had so desired for years," Snodgrass said. "I wanted to make the kind of difference I had made in other places right here at my home and hometown that I love so very much."

Now that she's retired, Snodgrass plans to rest and then return to ongoing art projects. One of her art projects is painting guardian angels. Another one is a firefighter series in honor of her son, a retired firefighter who returned to college to become a teacher

She enjoys painting with oils and acrylics, designing jewelry and creating metal and stained glass works of art.

Snodgrass said when children left her classroom, she wanted them to leave with the confidence to do what they wanted to do. Her classroom was a "No Stifling Zone," she said.

"It doesn't matter if anyone doesn't like your art. It matters if you do."

She wanted her students to be as excited and enthusiastic about their work as she was.

"I'm totally art. That's all I want and that's all I'm going to do," she said.

