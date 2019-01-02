LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A mural of the old Lincoln High School by Kathy Snodgrass. Snodgrass is an art teacher for Lincoln Consolidated School District. She helped coordinate the mural project.

Belview Schools, District 129, 1912-45, painted by Doris Hutchens.

Evansville School District, 1940-1962. This is a painting of the old Evansville High School by Wanda Biggs.

The old Morrow High School, painted by Ed Marshall and Sharon Swain. The dates on the mural say 1930-1964.

Summers District, 1920-1954. This is a painting of the old Summers High School by Dorothy Campbell.

A mural of the old Lincoln High School by Snodgrass completed in 2015. This is one of five murals of community schools around Lincoln that once decorated the walls in the middle school cafeteria. That area has since been renovated and the murals preserved through photographs. Snodgrass helped coordinate the mural project.

By Lynn Kutter

ENTERPRISE-LEADER

General News on 01/02/2019