FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board recently approved a bid of $40,837 to purchase track equipment for the high school's new track facility.

The purchase will include 50 hurdles, two hurdle carts, eight starting blocks, a block cart, pole vault package, two pole vault extenders, two putter uppers, a high jump system, four benches and freight costs.

In other action, the Board voted to renew a certificate of deposit for another 30 days. The Board in November approved a recommendation to open three CDs with $2 million each to earn interest on money in the capital improvement fund. One CD was for 30 days, another for three months and the third CD was for six months.

The Board discussed whether to raise the pay for substitute teachers but did not make any decisions, according to Michelle Beeks, administrative assistant.

Farmington, like other districts in the area, has been having problems getting substitutes when needed. The Board discussed whether increasing the pay would help with the shortage.

Farmington pays subs $70 per day.

The Board approved the school calendar for 2019-20. The first day of school will be Aug. 13 and the last day of school will be May 22. Spring break will be March 23-27.

