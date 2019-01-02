BETHEL GROVE

Monthly Dinner

Bethel Grove will have its monthly community dinner and music Friday, Jan. 5. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7. Please bring a covered dish for the dinner.

FARMINGTON

Benefit For Student

A Dessert & Miscellaneous Auction will be held 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5 to benefit Cloie Cunningham, daughter of Bret and Toni Cunningham. Cloie is a seventh grader at Farmington Junior High who has been diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis. Proceeds will help with medical costs.

General News on 01/02/2019