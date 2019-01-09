MIKE ECKELS NWA MEDIA Farmington senior Tony Mayo, shown driving towards the basket during the second quarter of a Dec. 21 win at Gravette, hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead during a Dec. 27 victory over Cave City (67-57) on Thursday, Dec. 27.

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Farmington boys (11-6, 3-0) went 1-2 while competing in the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Classic at Mountain Home over the Christmas break.

For the third time this season the Cardinals found themselves in an overtime game during a 59-57 consolation loss to Hamburg on Saturday Dec., 29. That came on the heels of another close loss, 61-58, to Clarendon on Friday, Dec. 28. The Cardinals began the tournament with a 67-57 win over Cave City on Thursday, Dec. 27.

4A-1 BOYS STANDINGS AS OF FRIDAY East Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Huntsville^3-0^11-5 Harrison^2-0^11-3 Berryville^1-1^7-9 Shiloh Christian^0-2^2-12 West Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Farmington^3-0^11-6 Pea Ridge^2-1^14-4 Gravette^1-2^8-7 Gentry^0-3^5-8 Prairie Grove^0-3^4-9 Saturday’s Games Shiloh Christian at Ashdown Pottsville at Harrison Green Forest at Berryville

Hamburg 59, Farmington 57 (OT)

Hamburg's Jalen Wilson hit three free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then the Lions started overtime with back-to-back buckets to take the lead for good during the third-place game in the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Classic in Mountain Home.

Nick Bridges and Wilson each scored in the extra session for a 56-52 lead, and Farmington's Tyler Vollmer scored with 22.5 seconds remaining. Caleb Bridges missed both free-throw attempts, but the Lions came up with the offensive rebound. D.J. Johnson made the first of two free throws, but the Lions once again grabbed the offensive board on the miss.

Wilson made 1 of 2 with 15.5 seconds left for a 58-54 lead, but Vollmer knocked down a 3 at the other end to draw within one with 9.8 seconds left. Hamburg's Trey Brown went to the line and made 1 of 2 for a 59-57 edge, and Farmington's final shot from 30 feet was off the mark.

Austin Shelley led the way with 19 points for Farmington, which was playing without leading scorer Will Pridmore. Wilson paced Hamburg with 25 points.

Hamburg 59, Farmington 57 Overtime

Farmington^15^17^8^12^5^--^57

Hamburg^9^13^16^14^7^--^59

Clarendon 61, Farmington 58

Clarendon's Malik Cartwright turned the tide in a tie game with two slam dunks, and the Lions held on for the semifinal win in the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Tournament in Mountain Home.

The 6-foot-6 Cartwright went coast to coast for a slam for a 49-47 lead midway through the fourth, then later put back a missed shot with a dunk for a four-point lead.

Farmington (11-5) pulled within one point two more times, including at 59-58 on a Pridmore shot with 8.8 seconds remaining, but the Lions secured the win at the free-throw line.

Pridmore led all scorers with 23 points, while Brandon Bonner paced Clarendon (8-4) with 15 points.

Farmington 67, Cave City 57

Pridmore poured in a game-high 33 points, and Farmington finished the game with a 26-10 run to earn a first-round victory over Cave City during the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Tournament at Mountain Home.

The Cavemen (6-5) took a 44-38 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals (11-4) pulled within one at 47-46 on a layup by Pridmore with 6:30 remaining, and teammate Tony Mayo later drained a 3-pointer for the lead. Pridmore scored twice more, and after Vollmer scored off a turnover, the Cardinals had a five-point lead of their own at 55-50.

Pridmore was the only player in double figures for Farmington, which advanced to a semifinal contest against Clarendon.

Farmington 67, Cave City 57

Cave City^11^17^16^13^--^57

Farmington^15^8^15^29^--^67

Cave City (6-5): Trenton Bell 23, Jace Patterson 9, Jake Anderson 9, JD Summers 6, Caleb Anderson 4, Curt Jones 4, Joe Hutchinson 2.

Farmington (11-4): Will Pridmore 33, Tony Mayo 9, Austin Shelley 5, Jayden Whitmore 5, Marquaveon Watson 5, Tyler Vollmer 4, Danny Valenzuela 3, Jalen Montez 3.

