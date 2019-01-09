Myrl Massie, 92, a former superintendent for Farmington School District, died Sunday, January 6, 2019. He was born June 14, 1926 in Delaney, Arkansas, the son of George Washington Massie and Nannie Cain Massie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Massie.

Massie, of Springdale, retired as Farmington superintendent having already retired from the military. He was a member of the Farmington Church of Christ. He served in the US Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He retired from the military after 22 years of service.

He is survived by three daughters, Linda Bradley and her husband Loyl of Springdale, Carol Ann Little of Rogers and Cyndy Hughes and her husband Randall of Rogers; a brother, Coy Massie and his wife Collette of Tacoma, Washington; three sisters, Jane Wist and her husband Bobby of St. Charles, Missouri, Lela Gabbard of Springdale and Earnestine Hankins of Elkins; seven grandchildren, Lara Bowen and her husband Bill, Dean Bradley, Brian Little, Candice Dangler, Amanda Hale, Aaron Hughes and his wife Jeanette, Jeremy Hughes; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10--11 a.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Moore's Chapel with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. B burial will follow at Fayetteville National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, Arkansas 71712.

