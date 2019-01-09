MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Jessica Goldman, shown driving to the basket against Prairie Grove on Dec. 4, scored 21 points to lead the Lady Wolves past Cedarville, 45-41, in the championship game of the Ozark Holiday Tournament Dec. 29. Goldman was named tourney MVP.

LINCOLN -- Senior Jessica Goldman brings much more than what shows up in the statistical sheet and those numbers are pretty good.

Goldman asserted herself as the Lady Wolves prevailed, 45-41, over Cedarville in the championship of the Ozark Holiday tournament on Saturday, Dec. 29. Goldman scored nearly half of Lincoln's points (21) to lead the Lady Wolves (13-4, 3-1 3A-1 West) to the title and was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

3A-1 WEST GIRLS STANDINGS AS OF FRIDAY ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Charleston^5-0^14-1 Greenland^3-1^10-6 Lincoln^3-1^13-4 Cedarville^2-2^8-8 Elkins^2-2^8-7 West Fork^1-3^9-8 Waldron^1-3^4-11 Mansfield^0-5^3-11

Lincoln needed Goldman's production because Cedarville shot 54 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Lincoln built a 37-26 lead in the fourth quarter then had to withstand an 11-2 Cedarville run. Katie McBroom hit a pair of 3-pointers and Chanel Kattich's driving bucket in the lane pulled the Lady Pirates within, 39-35.

From that juncture Lincoln held its own matching Cedarville point for point to maintain a four-point differential.

The 5-feet-10 forward possesses a quality skill-set honed for basketball with consistent 3-point shooting and drives to the basket. She instinctively knows when to gamble on defense anticipating steals to kick-start Lincoln fast-break opportunities. Lincoln coach Emilianne Slammons both appreciates and incorporates Goldman's knowledge of the game.

"Her basketball IQ is just so high. I know I can rely on her as a leader as important as it is what she sees in a game -- even enough for me to make a game change because I trust her," Slammons said. "It's definitely nice to have a senior leader I can have a conversation with and the rest of the team looks up to her and follows her lead."

Goldman's family is basketball-oriented and as the youngest the legacy has been passed down to her. Big sister, RaShelle, led Lincoln into the Regionals the last time the Lady Wolves competed at the 3A level; and brother, Shandon "Biggie" Goldman, is playing Division I men's college basketball for Northern Iowa.

"She pushes us all. If she sees something wrong she'll say it," said Lincoln center Robin Kirk.

LINCOLN 45, CEDARVILLE 41

Lincoln^7^16^8^14 -- ^45

Cedarville^6^15^4^16 -- ^41

Lincoln (13-4, 3-1):

Cedarville (8-8, 2-2):

Lincoln (12-4, 3-1) reached the tournament championship by knocking off Paris, 69-53, in the semifinals held Friday, Dec. 28. Lincoln turned a close game in which the Lady Wolves led 12-10 after the first quarter into a solid 16-point win by outscoring Paris (11-5, 2-3), 39-25 over the middle two quarters.

LINCOLN 69, PARIS 53

Paris^10^11^14^18 -- ^53

Lincoln^12^19^20^18 -- ^69

Lincoln (10-4, 3-1) began the tournament with a 51-40 defeat of Dardanelle (4-6, 0-2) on Thursday, Dec. 27. The Lady Wolves built a 41-27 lead after three quarters and held off the Sandlizards in the fourth.

LINCOLN 51, DARDANELLE 40

Dardanelle^4^13^10^13 -- ^40

Lincoln^9^22^10^10 -- ^51

Lincoln (9-4, 3-1) entered the Christmas break coming off a 42-36 road win at Waldron (2-10, 1-3) on Friday, Dec. 21. The Lady Wolves held the Lady Bulldogs to less than double digits in three of the four quarters. Waldron trailed 20-16 at the half and made a surge in the third quarter. Lincoln's lead was down to 30-28 at the end of the third, but the Lady Wolves tightened up their defense when it counted outscoring Waldron 12-8 in the fourth to clinch the victory, 42-36.

LINCOLN 42, WALDRON 36

Lincoln^14^6^10^12 -- ^42

Waldron^8^8^12^8 -- ^36

