FARMINGTON -- The City Council's newest member hopes to put her experience as an accountant and analyst to work in helping the city grow for the future.

Abby Spinks, 36, will represent Ward 1, Position 2 on Farmington City Council. She ran unopposed for the position in November 2018. This is her first time to serve as an elected official.

Spinks moved to Farmington about 2½ years ago and is a senior accountant with Tyson Foods in Lowell. Previously, she worked as a production analyst for five years with ConcoPhillips in Bartlesville, Okla. Her husband grew up in Farmington and when they were deciding where to live, the obvious choice was Northwest Arkansas, Spinks said.

Spinks graduated from Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla., and is pursuing a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Spinks said she was involved with the Chamber of Commerce in Claremore and when she moved to Farmington wanted to become involved in the community. Farmington held a public forum last summer seeking input on its strategic plan and Spinks said she signed up then showing her interest in serving on a committee.

It was brought to her attention that there would be a vacancy on the City Council and Spinks said she decided to run for office.

"I thought it would be a new challenge and a new opportunity for me," Spinks said.

After deciding to run for office, Spinks has attended the monthly Council meetings so she could see what is going on in the community. She said she's been impressed with the turnout at Council meetings and the input from local citizens at the meetings.

"Farmington is in a unique position where it is really growing," Spinks said. "I'm hoping with my accounting background and experience as an analyst to be able to help the city make decisions as it grows and make sure the city has a good quality of life while it does grow."

Spinks said she is looking forward to working with the rest of the Council members and learning from their knowledge and also offering her own expertise. She said she also believes it is important as a Council member to listen to the people of the community.

General News on 01/09/2019