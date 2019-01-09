Photo: Moore, Allen, Penny

William Elmer Allen

William Elmer Allen, 95, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born May 10, 1923, in Goodland, Ind., the son of John Samuel and Druzie Jane (Whipkey) Allen. He retired from the U.S. Army after 25 years of service in both the Army and Air Force. He served from World War II through Vietnam and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rubye Gold Allen; two sisters, Dora and Clara; and one brother, Richard.

Survivors include his daughters, Melinda Braslavsky, Jennifer Dirrigl and Katherine Minx; one sister, Louise Miller; eight grandchildren, William Matthew Braslavsky, Melissa Lougina Braslavsky, Timothy Michael Braslavsky, Anjeanette Minx, Hubert "Sonny" Minx III, Jason Minx, Alice Minx and Benjamin Minx; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jarek, Lillian, Allison, Micah and Kellin.

The funeral service was held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Melva G. Crittenden

Melva G. Crittenden (Jean) of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at The Earlene Howard Hospice Home on Sunday, January 6th, 2019. Jean was born on June 1, 1931, in Woolsey, Arkansas, to Floyd S. Pool and Ruby M. Underhill Pool.

She loved gardening including a large iris bed that she was very proud of. She also had a great love for animals and would be sure that all were fed whether they were hers or not.

Hobbies included latch hook rugs, crocheting and embroidering and anything outdoors. In younger days she loved barrel racing and would hook up the horse trailer, load Sadie her horse and head off to a rodeo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and spouse Earl Crittenden.

She is survived by two sisters Millie (Milford) Pegram of Gentry, Arkansas, Teresa (Dennis) McCurdy of Springdale, Arkansas, nephew Shane (Brandy) Pegram of Springdale, Arkansas, Michelle (Toby) Smith of Pleasant Hill, Missouri and Melissa (Easton) Scott of Whitesboro, Texas, great-niece Savannah (Ty) Kirkland and great-great niece Shyloh Claire Kirkland of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also survived by her faithful feline companion Bootsie.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel. There will be no graveside services held.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Circle of Life, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762 or Springdale Animal Shelter, 321 W Randall Wobbe Lane, Springdale, AR 72764

Special thanks goes to the staff at Circle of Life for their kind and compassionate care of Jean and the family while she was there.

James Wesley Gosdin

James Wesley Gosdin, 82, of Prairie Grove, died Monday, October 31, 2018.

A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 5, at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel.

Margaret Hess

Margaret Hess, 73, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Dec. 29, 2018. She was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Dover, Ark., to Lee Roy and Margaret (Martin) Singleton. She was an honest woman who was not afraid to speak her mind. She loved her family and cared for them through good times and bad.

In 1991, she married Barry Hess Sr. and became mother to his children. Throughout the many years they had together, she watched the children have children of their own. She loved them unconditionally, doting on each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had a career in retail. She worked and retired from K-Mart. She became a stay-at-home wife, then decided to return to the workforce, working and retiring from Walmart. She was a woman of strong beliefs and faith. She was a member of Mayfield Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Artis Singleton, Arvil Singleton and Arlee Singleton.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Barry Hess Sr.; two daughters, Jean Shad of Topeka, Kan., Liz Walker and her husband Derrell of West Fork, Ark.; two sons, Barry Hess Jr. of Oregon, Josh Hess of Farmington; two sisters, Gail Bick of Little Rock, Ark., and Charlotte Singleton; one brother, Roy Singleton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Moore's Chapel.

Clinton "Clint" Alan Jones

Clinton "Clint" Alan Jones, age 40, was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas on December 11, 1978, and departed this life in Shawnee, OK on December 30, 2018.

Clint was the son of Curtis "Alan" and Laura Sue (Posey) Jones. Clint grew up in Northwest Arkansas, graduating from Siloam Springs High School. He and his wife, Sara, made their home in Paden, Oklahoma, and have two children together. Clint was a loving husband and father and enjoyed watching his children grow up.

Clint is survived by his loving wife, Sara, his daughter, Lilly, and his son, Cashton of the home. He is also survived by his father, Alan Jones and wife Brenda Jones of Farmington, Arkansas; his mother, Laura Jones of Paden; his brother, Curt Jones of Paden and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark & Christy Spears of Cincinnati, Arkansas.

Clint's family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors. Donations can be made at www.exceptionalwarriors.org. A fund has also been set up for Clint's children at BancFirst.

Wilma Lacy Mason

Wilma Lacy Mason, Age 79, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, at her home. She was born August 7, 1939 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Robert Lacy and Lavota Corrine (Tyler) Kidd.

She was preceded in death by a husband Leo Davis, her parents and one step son Steven Davis.

Survivors include her husband Ray Mason; two sons Danny Abshier and wife Kaye of Prairie Grove and Robert Abshier and wife Sue; one daughter Debra Silva and husband Mark of Farmington; three step sons Terry Davis, Phil Davis and Jeff Davis all of Prairie Grove; two brothers Gerald Kidd and David Kidd both of Lincoln; one sister Maxine New of Scottsdale, Arizona; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The funeral service was held 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in Bethesda Cemetery, there will be no graveside service held.

Caroline 'Brownie' Margaret Moore

Caroline (Brownie) Margaret Moore (nee Barsh), passed from this life on Dec., 31, 2018. She was born to William Henry Barsh and Caroline Cirotzki Barsh on Dec. 13, 1931, in Meriden, Conn.

In 1935 her father, a German Baptist Pastor, moved his family back to his native Central Texas where he had grown up on a farm (oldest of six brothers). She was a twin to her brother, William Henry Barsh II. Over time she and her twin became known as Brownie and Bucky. She grew up in Lockhart and Houston, Texas, spent college and early married years in Austin, Texas, and lived many years in Midland, Texas. She was a long-time resident of Huntsville, Texas, where she lived the longest part of her life.

In Midland, she helped form a Symphony Guild to perpetuate the arts. She was always involved in some type of community theatre throughout her life as an actor, director and supporter, especially children's theatre. During the second half of her life, Brownie worked with her husband as an oil and gas landman and worked for all of the major oil companies. She ended her career in that field at the age of 82 after working for her son, Andy, and his small oil company in Corpus Christi, Texas, for about the last 10 or 12 years. After the passing of her two oldest sons, she and Harrell moved to be with their youngest son in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Throughout her life she was always very involved in the life of the churches of which she was a member and served served in almost every capacity that she possibly could.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Albert Barsh and William (Bucky) H. Barsh II, as well as her two sons, Charles Albert Moore and Andrew Paul Moore.

She is survived by her husband of 68 ½ years, R. Harrell Moore, of the home; her sister, Ruth Barsh Erwin of Belaire, Texas; her son, Rager Harrell Moore II and his wife Gigi of Prairie Grove; daughters-in-law, Brucie Moore of Corpus Christi and Cathy Moore of Houston; her grandchildren, Caroline Russell (Kevin), Charlotte Moore (Troy), Courtney Rominger (Doug), Emily Limas (Ruben), Ashley Batistick (Mike), Mallory Fernandez (Diego), Michael Gold, Josh Gold, Kelsey Gold, and Kyle Gold; her great-grandchildren, Margaret Moore, Elisabeth Limas, Morgan Moore, Madison Moore, Isaiah Russell, Maggie Russell, Jeremiah Russell, Joseph Russell, and Mia Batistick.

A memorial fund will be set up at First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Texas, to remember her 40 years of service to that church and church family. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, gifts be given to the church in her honor and for her Memorial Fund.

A service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date (still to be determined), in Huntsville, Texas, at First Baptist Church.

Connie Sue Penny

Connie Sue Penny, Age 62, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born September 1, 1956, in Coalinga, California, the daughter of Richard J. "R.J." and Mildred Virginia (Fox) Self.

Connie was a bank teller for Simmons First bank for sixteen years. Connie loved to play the piano specifically gospel music and enjoyed visiting beaches and botanical gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years Randel Penny; one brother Ron Self and two nephews Weston and Justin Self.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Dorothy Jeanne Pool

Dorothy Jeanne Pool, 75, of Farmington, Ark., passed away after an unexpected illness on Dec. 12, 2018, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born June 10, 1943, to John and Mary Such in East Chicago, Ind. She grew up in East Chicago, Ind., and attended Purdue University. After marriage, the newlyweds moved back to Richard's home state of Arkansas. She was a homemaker while her children were small. She enjoyed her career of almost 20 years with the University of Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Such.

She is survived by her husband, Richard (Dickie) Pool Sr. of the home; son, Richard (Dickie) Pool Jr., of Fayetteville; daughter, Laura Keener and husband Bart, of Rogers, Ark.; four grandchildren, Riley Keener, Lee-Isaac Frazier-Pool, Darby Keener, Isabella Frazier-Pool; mother, Mary Young of Dyer, Ind.; two sisters, Anne-Marie Kuczora and Joan Skoog; brother- and sister-in-law, Jon and Barbara Pool; and beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Jan. 5, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rogers.

The family encourages donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

