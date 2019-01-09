PRAIRIE GROVE

Crystal Goodhart, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Conception De La Fuentes, 37, of Farmington, was cited Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Dec. 20 in connection with public intoxication.

Jessica Webb, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule IV.

Dusty Bryant, of Drumright, Okla., was arrested Dec. 22 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Lonnie Hall, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 22 in connection with DWI, careless driving, driving on suspended driver's license, open container, endangering the welfare of a minor (4 counts).

Crystal Mount, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Michael Wadley, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Michael Blevins, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Kelly Hodge, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eva Klein, 48, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Wolf, 38, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 28 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, open container, left of center, endangering the welfare of a minor (2 counts).

Jason Day, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 29 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, speeding.

Bradley Workman, 27, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Jan. 1 in connection with DWI third, careless driving, driving on suspended license for DWI.

Steven Tinsley, 35, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Sarah Eastres, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Prevatt, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bradley Workman, 27, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joseph Barker, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

