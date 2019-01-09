BUD SULLINS SPECIAL TO THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER Siloam Springs junior Jael Harried takes a shot while Prairie Grove defenders Kaylee Elder, left, and Emily Grant defending during Thursday's game in the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Tigers 44-29.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Early in the season Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud realized the Lady Tigers would have to work for their offense.

The Lady Tigers struggled offensively losing a pair of games during the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic in late December. Prairie Grove made just 9 of 51 shots to compile an 18 field goal percentage against Siloam Springs, a team they beat earlier this season. Against Coweta the Lady Tigers shot 24 percent (10-of-42).

4A-1 GIRLS STANDINGS AS OF FRIDAY Girls East Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Berryville^2-0^16-0 Harrison^2-0^12-2 Huntsville^2-1^6-10 Shiloh Christian^0-2^5-11 West Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Farmington^3-0^12-2 Pea Ridge^2-1^15-3 Gravette^1-2^8-6 Gentry^0-3^5-6 Prairie Grove^0-3^5-8 Saturday’s Games Shiloh Christian at Ashdown Pottsville at Harrison Green Forest at Berryville

"It's going to be a year where we're going to have to shoot a lot and we're going to have to play extremely hard, and we're going to have to do a lot of the intangible things: the effort and the focus and everything, we're going to have to have that," Froud said.

Coweta, Okla. 71, Prairie Grove 34

Coweta, Okla. (6-3, 3-1) defeated Prairie Grove 71-34 on Dec. 28 during the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

Coweta, Okla.^18^17^13^23 -- ^71

Prairie Grove^4^14^11^5 -- ^34

Coweta, Okla. (7-3): Individual scoring totals not available.

Prairie Grove (3-2): Emily Grant 3-13 2-2 8, Lexie Madewell 2-6 3-3 8, Jasmine Wynos 2-4 3-5 7, Larisha Crawford 2-8 3-4 7, Logan Meadors 0-3 2-2 2, Mariah Halbert 1-4 0-0 2, Kaylee Elder 0-3 0-0 0, Brie Rochier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-42 13-16 34.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1-9 (Madewell 1-1, Grant 0-2, Crawford 0-2, Elder 0-2, Halbert 0-2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 16 (Grant 5). Assists -- Prairie Grove 4 (Crawford, Elder, Grant, Madewell). Steals -- Prairie Grove 5 (Wynos 3). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Grant). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 19.

Siloam Springs 44, Prairie Grove 29

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team got a much-needed win Thursday, Dec. 27 in their own tournament.

The Lady Panthers snapped a six-game losing streak and avenged an earlier loss this season with a 44-29 victory over Prairie Grove in the opening round of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

It was Siloam Springs' first win since defeating Fort Smith Southside 57-36 on Nov. 30 in the Rogers Great 8 Classic.

"The month of December was very difficult for us," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We played some very good teams, but we also didn't grow as much in December as much as we'd hoped. I thought one thing that was really good for us was having that week of practice right before going into the (Christmas) break, because we had to make some tweaks on how we're trying to do some things. As a result of that, I thought we were able to do a lot of that tonight. There's still growth that we need, but we were able to apply some of it tonight and take some steps in the right direction for sure."

Siloam Springs (3-8), which lost 50-40 at Prairie Grove on Nov. 20, trailed 7-4 in the first quarter after a basket by Jasmine Wynos.

The Lady Panthers then went on a 13-0 run to take control of the game.

Jadyn Still started the run with a jumper and a Chloe Price free throw tied the game 7-7. A basket inside by Morgan Winesburg gave Siloam Springs a 9-7 lead they would never relinquish.

Emery Brown scored inside to open the second quarter and Price added a basket followed by a 3-pointer from Jael Harried for a 16-7 lead.

Price split a pair of free throws to complete the run.

Wynos stopped the bleeding with a basket and Emily Grant hit two free throws to bring the Lady Tigers (5-5) within 17-11. But Siloam Springs closed the half on a 6-2 run to lead 23-13 at halftime.

Harried hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and Sydney Moorman completed a three-point play to help the Lady Panthers pull away in the third quarter. They would lead by as many as 18 points in the second half.

Harried led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Price had 13, Still seven, Moorman three and Brown and Winesburg each with two.

Grant led Prairie Grove with 10 points.

"I thought we were more patient on the offensive end," Rippy said. "We didn't take as many quick, rushed shots as we've done the first part of the season. We've tried to get them to realize that open shots in transition are good shots, but if it's not wide open we're better setting up and being patient on the offensive end. We're trying to do that a little bit better and control the tempo a little bit better."

Prairie Grove^7^6^11^8^--^29

Siloam Springs^9^14^16^5^--^44

Prairie Grove: Emily Grant 4-19 2-2 10, Lexie Madewell 2-10 2-3 6, Jasmine Wynos 2-5 4, Jordan Sugg 1-3 1-3 3, Larisha Crawford 0-8 2-2 2, Mariah Halbert 0-4 2-2 2, Kaylee Elder 0-2 0-0 2, Logan Meadors 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-51 9-12 29.

Siloam Springs: Jael Harried 17, Chloe Price 13, Jadyn Still 7, Sydney Moorman 3, Emery Brown 2, Morgan Winesburg 2.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove 2-19 (Grant 2-8, Elder 0-1, Halbert 0-1, Meadors 0-1 Madewell 0-3, Crawford 0-5, ).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 24 (Wynos 7). Assists -- Prairie Grove 4 (Crawford, Elder, Grant, Madewell). Steals -- Prairie Grove 5 (Wynos 2). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 13.

