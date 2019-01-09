LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A Christmas card sent home from a soldier during the Vietnam War for Christmas 1967.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Bob Underdown of Elm Springs brought his exhibit of military Christmas cards to Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park during the month of December.

Underdown said he likes to collect things and is a Civil War re-enactor. He thought it seemed logical to specialize in collecting military Christmas cards.

He's purchased most of them from Ebay and postcard sites. His favorite cards are handmade ones sent from soldiers to their loved ones.

Underdown's collection includes greeting cards and postcards from World War I and World War II, the Civil War, Vietnam War and other conflicts.

Underdown said the collection means so much to him because "all of these are touched by a veteran serving his country away from home but wanting to be home for Christmas."

He added, "I wonder about the soldiers and wonder about each one and if they made it home."

Underdown's display was set up in Hindman Hall.

