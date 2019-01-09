Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion For the Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
What's Happening January 9, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON

Country Breakfast

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will sponsor a country breakfast, "the works," from 8-10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 12 at the center, 340 W. Main St. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs and pancakes. Cost is $7 and proceeds benefit the center.

Dinner and Music

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St., will sponsor dinner and music on Thursday, Jan. 17. Dead Armadillo's will provide music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 includes dinner.

General News on 01/09/2019

Print Headline: What's Happening

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT