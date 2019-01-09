FARMINGTON

Country Breakfast

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will sponsor a country breakfast, "the works," from 8-10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 12 at the center, 340 W. Main St. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs and pancakes. Cost is $7 and proceeds benefit the center.

Dinner and Music

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St., will sponsor dinner and music on Thursday, Jan. 17. Dead Armadillo's will provide music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 includes dinner.

