MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Will Pridmore uses a double-pump to get off this contested 3-point attempt at the end of the first half. Pridmore scored 21 points to lead the Cardinals past the Pioneers, 62-22, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- Will Pridmore repeatedly lined up on the box then floated out to catch and shoot the ball in 3-point territory scoring 19 first-half points.

Pridmore accounted for half of Farmington's point total at intermission as the Cardinals (12-6, 4-0) built a 37-11 lead en route to a 62-22 blowout of Gentry (7-9, 1-3) to begin conference play in the 4A-1.

Gentry's first basket came nearly three minutes into the game when Casey Bates took a long outlet from Brian Magana to score on the run. The Pioneers wouldn't get their second basket until 2:37 later on Magana's athletic under-handed scoop shot in the lane. Thirteen seconds later Danny Valenzuela's assist set up Austin Shelley's left-handed finish for a 12-4 Farmington lead.

Pridmore stepped out on the perimeter and drained a pair of 3-pointers in the last two minutes of the opening quarter for Farmington while Dylan Kilgore's put-back was the only offense for Gentry.

Farmington led 18-6 after one quarter and scored the first seven points of the second. Valenzuela moved in unseen and swiped the dribble from behind, then took off for an uncontested layup. Farmington's backup center Tony Mayo stole an outlet pass instantly turning the steal into an assist with a long throw to Marquaveon Watson. Mayo continued to create an impact grabbing an offensive rebound and firing the ball to Pridmore open for yet another trifecta as the Cardinals jumped ahead, 25-6 with 1:31 elapsed in the second period.

At the 1:45 mark Pridmore uncorked his fourth 3-pointer of the half. Kilgore answered for Gentry one of the few times the Pioneers were successful against Farmington's press, but in a high-low action Mayo racked up another assist to Pridmore, who was fouled and converted an old-fashioned 3-point play as the Cardinals built a 37-11 halftime lead.

Farmington led 51-19 at the end of the third quarter. Pridmore led all scorers with 21 while Valenzuela had 10 and Shelley 8 points for Farmington. Kilgore's 12 points led Gentry.

FARMINGTON 62, GENTRY 22

Gentry^6^5^8^3^--^22

Farmington^18^19^14^11^--^62

Gentry (7-9, 1-3): Dylan Kilgore 12, Blake Wilkinson 3, Casey Bates 2, Brian Magana 2, Beau Tomblin 2, Hunter Mills 1.

Farmington (12-6, 4-0): Will Pridmore 21, Danny Valenzuela 10, Austin Shelley 8, Marquaveon Watson 4, Jayden Whitmore 4, Noah Disheroon 3, Jackson McKinley 3, Logan Landwher 2, Tony Mayo 2, Jalen Montez 2, Tyler Vollmer 2, Riley Funk 1.

Farmington 62, Providence Academy 59

The Cardinals hosted Providence Academy in a nonconference game Friday and won 62-59.

Farmington's bench carried the day in the second half. Starters Will Pridmore, Austin Shelley and Danny Valenzuela, combined for 27 of Farmington's 29 first half points; but no Cardinal starter scored in the second half. Players coming off the bench combined for five 3-pointers and 33 second half points. Six different Cardinals made 3-pointers.

The Patriots jumped ahead 18-9, but Farmington scored the last six points of the first quarter on two baskets by Pridmore and one from Shelley to pull within, 18-15, at the quarter break. The Patriots held a 33-29 halftime lead and by as much as seven points in the third quarter. Farmington overtook them with a 14-5 surge to conclude the third in front, 43-42, sparked by the play of reserves.

Jackson Mckinley made a 3-pointer and 2-0f-4 free throws. Decory Thomas chipped in two scores, sandwiched around Noah Disheroon's trifecta; the second of which (a 3-pointer) gave Farmington its first lead since an early 4-0 advantage.

Riley Funk and Logan Landwahr also saw action with Landwahr knocking down a trey to start the fourth quarter. With reserves still on the floor, Farmington increased the lead. Tyler Vollmer scored twice and Tony Mayo once as the Cardinals opened up a 53-44 lead.

Another Vollmer trey gave Farmington its biggest lead, at 56-46. Providence Academy then made a run scoring six straight points to narrow the gap to 56-52. Mayo answered for the Cardinals, but the Patriots kept up the pressure by again scoring to keep within four.

Farmington responded by taking an 8-point lead, 62-54, on Mayo's free throws and Landwahr's bucket, then held off the Patriots to win, 62-59.

FARMINGTON 62, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 59

Providence Academy^18^15^9^17^--^59

Farmington^15^14^14^19^--^62

Providence Academy (13-8, 2-0): Individual totals not available.

Farmington (13-6, 4-0): Will Pridmore 4 4-4 12, Austin Shelley 4 2-2 10, Tony Mayo 2 4-4 8, Logan Landwahr 2 1-2 6, Danny Valenzuela 2 0-0 5, Tyler Vollmer 2 0-0 5, Jackson McKinley 1 2-4 5, Decory Thomas 2 0-0 5, Noah Disheroon 1 0-0 3, Marquaveon Watson 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 14-18 62.

3-Point Goals -- Providence Academy 3, Farmington 6 (Valenzuela, McKinley, Thomas, Disheroon, Landwahr, Vollmer).

Sports on 01/16/2019