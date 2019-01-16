Mr. and Mrs. Clyde E. Ulm of the Viney Grove Community are celebrating their 60th anniversary on Jan. 25, 2019. Clyde E. Ulm married Phyllis J. Rich on Jan. 25, 1959, during a snowy Sunday afternoon in Mt. Carmel, Ill., at the First Baptist Church by the Reverend Mann.

The Ulms have three children Gayle (Hignight), Gary and Todd. The family would like to invite friends and family to attend a celebration from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1410 North Porter Road, Fayetteville, Ark. The couple requests no gifts. If you are unable to attend, please send celebration congratulations, memories and special thoughts to their home.

