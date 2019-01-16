MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gravette junior Brayden Trembly loses control of the basketball after tripping while driving to the basket as Prairie Grove defenders John Mayers and James Millwood back off to avoid a foul. Prairie Grove upended the 43-42 on a last-second shot by Nick Pohlman at Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Tiger boys basketball team snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat thanks to Braden Reisner's sharp pass that set up Nick Pohlman's driving bucket.

Pohlman scored with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Tigers past Gravette, 43-42, in 4A-1 Conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

That basket squelched an 8-0 run by the Lions that gave them a 42-41 lead with 15 seconds left following back-to-back 3-pointers from Brayden Trembley and Tristan Batie.

"It was kind of a breakdown right there. They (Gravette) hit a big bucket to go up a point and there's 15 (seconds) left. At that point they're pretty much hard pressure. Fortunately for us Nick slid down the baseline and kind of got lost. They didn't find him. Braden made the correct read, found him, and he made the basket and it was probably the strongest move Nick had made all night," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston.

Prairie Grove took a 41-34 lead on Pohlman's strong move with the senior banking in a shot at the 3:32 mark of the fourth. Thirty seconds later Issac Griffith got the roll on a one-hander cutting the Tiger advantage to 41-36. Prairie Grove then ran a full minute off the clock before Gravette committed its third team foul to stop the clock with 2:02 showing.

Another half minute elapsed when Pohlman missed a point-blank shot off a good feed, but Gravette wasted an opportunity and turned the ball over at the other end. Prairie Grove in-bounded at the far end working the ball into the front court before Gravette fouled and called time-out with the remaining time down to 55.6 seconds.

"Another thing where you get in this situation where you've got those late leads and you really got to understand time and score situations," Steve Edmiston said. "They weren't really pressuring us too much. That's where we've got to really have patience. We had the ball. We did get a relatively clean look. We missed a chippy but that right there like I said we're looking for layups right there. We just got to make those when we got the opportunity. We did a good job of kind of shrinking the game down when the clock was on our side, and that was big, just taking care of it. They had fouls to give, they could really pressure hard so I thought we did a good job of taking care of it late. We had a pretty big turnover on the press, but in a half-court game I thought we did a good job of being spaced and making good decisions."

Twice Prairie Grove in-bounded from the side. At last Gravette reached seven team fouls sending the Tigers to the line with 41.4 seconds on the clock.

Gravette capitalized on the missed free throw as Trembley buried a 3-pointer pulling the Lions within, 41-39, with 28 seconds to play. Prairie Grove got careless on the ensuing in-bounds play and the Lions transformed a steal into Batie's 3-pointer which put Gravette ahead on the scoreboard, 42-41.

The Lions scrambled to pick up their defensive assignments as Prairie Grove in-bounded and advanced the ball onto the offensive end of the court. The Tigers hurried but didn't panic with Reisner delivering the ball to Pohlman in prime position to score and score he did while drawing a foul.

Tiger fans exploded as pandemonium set in. Edmiston got exactly what he wanted in the game situation -- except for a converted free throw.

Pohlman's free throw was off-target and Gravette coach Matt Busch called time-out with the rebound in the hands of the Lions. The clock showed three-tenths of a second, but the officials reset it to 1.0 second. Coming out of the time-out, Gravette in-bounded in the backcourt in front of the Prairie Grove bench. A long pass into the front-court was batted around and time expired without the Lions getting off a shot.

"Nick scores it well. He's got that touch, but if he will learn how to attack the basket on those tight finishes he's going to be tough to handle, and he did that right there. " Edmiston said. "We always say, we want an 'And One' right there, both the bucket and a foul, we want both. There he took it to the basket strong, finished it, missed the free throw, which in that situation is not too crucial. We just couldn't run enough time off, then they got the extra toss to the baseline."

Prairie Grove led 21-16 at the half and the contest stayed close throughout the second half.

Riley Rhodes nailed a 3-pointer and James Millwood scored inside, but Gravette answered with a trey. The teams then traded 3-pointers as the third ended with the Tigers leading, 32-30.

Prairie Grove built a 7-point lead by scoring the first five points of the fourth. Millwood went 2-for-2 at the foul line and Cole Vertz knocked down a trifecta when Alex Edmiston found him alone on the wing. Gravette closed the gap to 37-34 on Johnny Dunfee's free throw.

PRAIRIE GROVE 43, GRAVETTE 42

Gravette^8^8^14^12 ^-- ^42

Prairie Grove^11^10^11^11^--^43

Gravette (10-8, 2-3): Issac Griffith 18, Kaleb Furlow 9, Tristan Batie 5, Chase Austin 4, Brayden Trembly 3, Colby McCarthy 2, Johnny Dunfee 1.

Prairie Grove (6-9, 1-4): Nick Pohlman 19, James Millwood 9, Riley Rhodes 6, Alex Edmiston 4, Cole Vertz 3, Braden Reisner 2.

