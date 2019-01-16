FILE PHOTO The Apple Festival Committee gave out around 100 bushels of fresh apple slices during the 43rd Arkansas Apple Festival in October, a the event over the weekend. Jonathan Brewer is taking his turn to slice apples.

Bud Cox Award

Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce named Donna Thompson as the recipient of the 18th Bud Cox award, an honor that recognizes an outstanding citizen who has given back to the community. The award is presented annually at the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce banquet held at Lincoln High School.

Thompson has worked for Lincoln Consolidated School District for 23 years and coordinates several programs designed to help students and families within the district and community.

Farm Family of the Year

Jerry and Dyanna Moyer and their daughters, Cheyenne and Caleigh Sue, were named the 2018 Washington County Farm Family of the Year. Their farm, PLR Farms, has 100 acres near Lincoln in the Rheas Mill community. Their farm includes registered Hereford cattle, commercial cattle and commercial broiler houses. Along with their daughters, the Moyers consider Dixie Miller and Paul Cole as "adopted" family members.

Animal Cruelty Charges

A Lincoln woman was arrested in connection with eight counts of felony animal cruelty charges and 62 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after the Washington County Sheriff's Office seized more than 65 dogs from her property in June. Debbie Cain-Fitzhugh was taken into custody June 13 as the Sheriff's Office, assisted by other area agencies, rescued 67 dogs, eight goats, one pony and one rabbit from Cain's residence at 120 S. Highway 45, just past the U.S. 62 intersection going toward Cane Hill.

According to officers at the scene, most of the dogs were Min Pins and Yorkies. Some were in cages inside the house and others were in cages in a kennel behind the house. The dogs were living in their own feces and urine and many needed vet care.

Prairie Grove District Judge Graham Nations in July signed an order to transfer ownership of the dogs from Cain-Fitzhugh to the Animal League of Washington County, which had the animals checked out by vets and eventually found homes for all of the dogs.

New Curriculum Program

Lincoln Middle School and Lincoln High School implemented a new curriculum for the 2018-19 year called Summit Learning. The program has three components -- mentoring, cognitive skills and habits of success -- and allows students to work at their own pace during a personalized learning time, whether they need extra instruction or are ready to move ahead. School officials are excited about Summit Learning and what it offers their students.

Town House Apartments Demolished

The city filed suit in 2018 against James Stewart, the owner of Town House Apartments, 119 N. Carter St., because of multiple documented problems with the structure. The city filed a complaint in Circuit Court to have the building brought up to code or demolished. Circuit Judge Doug Martin ordered Stewart to repair or tear down the building by a May 21 deadline but Stewart did not make any changes or improvements to the building. Martin then issued an order allowing the city to demolish the building.

Leming & Son Trucking Co., of Lincoln, razed the dilapidated structure Sept. 4 for $45,000.

The building had multiple problems, as outlined in reports by city officials, including concerns for safety of tenants and firefighters if the building caught fire. Some of their main concerns were broken windows, trash and debris, leaks, mold, failing electrical outlets, lack of plumbing, ventilation and dysfunctional heating and air units.

Arkansas Apple Festival

The 43rd Arkansas Apple Festival was another great success with thousands of people showing up during the three-day event to enjoy festivities on Lincoln Square. More than 100 vendors participated in the Apple Festival. The event included the annual parade, arts and crafts booth, live music, food and free apple slices, games and inflatables for children and samples of apple cider. The Festival is always held the first weekend in October.

November Election Results

Lincoln voters turned down a request for a .75-percent sales tax and voted in a new mayor for the first time in 12 years.

The Council placed the sales tax on the ballot to hire new police officers and use the revenue for other expenses, such as cleaning up the city. The question failed with 314 people voting against the tax and 229 people voting in favor of it.

City Council member Doug Hutchens was elected mayor with 21 percent of the vote. Other candidates on the ballot were Chris Porter and Jason Davis. Hutchens is owner/manager of R&R Truck and Trailer Inc., and has been a member of Lincoln City Council for more than 12 years. Mayor Rob Hulse announced at the beginning of 2018 that he did not plan to seek re-election.

Police Chief Brian Key Fired, Arrested

Mayor Rob Hulse fired police Chief Brian Key in October and then Key was arrested by the Arkansas State Police in December in connection with tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies. Key pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 26. Key was named police chief in August, placed on administrative leave on Oct. 24 and then fired Oct. 27. He had been with Lincoln Police Department for 15 years.

New Police Chief Named

Kenneth Albright of Lincoln was named police chief and started in his new position Nov. 14. Albright also was appointed to serve as a member of the Lincoln School Board in 2018, filling a vacancy on the board. Albright has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Future Land Use Plan

The city of Lincoln started the process in January to develop a Future Land Use Plan and Master Street Plan. This included many committee meetings as well as sessions to seek public input about the city's future. The Council adopted a new City of Lincoln Vision Plan and Master Street Plan at its December meeting.

