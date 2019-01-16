MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Averi Massey absorbs contact with scoring a layup during the Lady Wolves' 51-35 over Greenland Friday. Massey had 8 points in the win. Lincoln celebrates Colors Day this Friday.

GREENLAND -- Lincoln (15-4, 5-1) assumed second place in the 3A-1 West standings by downing Greenland (11-7, 4-2) in a 16-point decision, 51-35, Friday at Greenland.

Fiona Wilson scored a game-high 24 points for Greenland, but no other Lady Pirate reached double figures and only three Greenland players scored. Lincoln played a collapsing defense against Wilson creating turnovers by deflecting passes into the post. Wilson did get free on the perimeter and made a couple 3-pointers.

Greenland coach Alan Barton lamented those turnovers and easy shots missed around the basket which hurt Greenland.

"She (Wilson) had 24 points. They ain't showing us nothing anybody else hasn't showed us," Barton said. "The girl is averaging 28 points-a-game and she's seen it all, but when you're not very disciplined and you're not putting the ball in the hole because you're worried about little touch fouls that's what happens."

Lincoln had more balance. Robin Kirk scored 16, Kyli Jenkins added 12, Jessica Goldman, 9; and Averi Massey had 8. The Lady Wolves outscored Greenland 22-11 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Barton saw room for improvement within his squad while noting Lincoln's win put them one up over Greenland in the conference race.

"Make them play the way they're supposed to play, but I don't think they're 16 points better than us, but they were tonight so we're 4-2 (in the 3A-1 West), they're 5-1, Charleston's 6-0; the bottom line is we are trying to get ready for our district tournament which is going to be in February. So, you chalk this us. They were the better team today. You go to work on it tomorrow and get ready for Waldron on Tuesday."

Lincoln led 29-24 after three periods of play then used a 13-5 run to stretch the margin out to 13 on Kirk's running layup with 2:06 remaining. Massey's steal fed Tania Ortiz's layup, Goldman scored off the glass, and Kirk converted both ends of a 1-and-1. Wilson scored twice for Greenland, but Goldman polished off both ends of another 1-and-1 as did Massey. Goldman stole the ball and found Jenkins with the outlet, who in turn, looked to Kirk running the court. Her basket put the Lady Wolves ahead, 42-29.

"It was a five-point ball-game after three quarters. We're playing teams that have more and better players than we do so we got to find a way. We had plenty of shots up there, just couldn't finish. You just got to chalk that up to either their defense or we couldn't make shots," Barton said.

The game featured the first time Lincoln head coach Emilianne Slammons, who played high school basketball for Barton at Greenland, faced off against her mentor in a conference game. Lincoln had previously been a member of the 4A-1.

"She's doing a great job, they're senior-led. That's good and we have two seniors," Barton said. "Nothing against Deon (Birkes). Deon's a good friend. I didn' think the program was bad there. Emily's given the program a fresh look two years into it and she's got a bunch of seniors. That's what you got to do. When you got players that believe in the coach, good things happen."

LINCOLN 51, GREENLAND 35

Lincoln^8^11^10^22 -- ^51

Greenland^6^9^9^11 -- ^35

Lincoln (15-4, 5-1): Robin Kirk 5 6-7 16, Kyli Jenkins 5 0-0 12, Jessica Goldman 2 5-6 9, Averi Massey 3 2-2 8, Tania Ortiz 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 13-15 51.

Greenland (11-7, 4-2): Fiona Wilson 9 3-6 24, Destiny Jackson 4 0-4 9, Jamie Collier 1 0-0 2, Sydney Yeargan 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 3-11 35.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 2 (Jenkins 2). Greenland 4 (Wilson 3, Jackson).

Lincoln 47, Elkins 27

Goldman scored 19 points to lead Lincoln past Elkins in 3A-1 West Conference play on the road Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Lady Wolves led 20-15 and pulled away in the second half. Kirk added 9 points for Lincoln, which blew the game open by outscoring Elkins 27-3 in the third quarter.

LINCOLN 47, ELKINS 27

Lincoln^11^9^17^10^--^47

Elkins^8^7^3^9^--^27

Lincoln (14-4, 4-1): Jessica Goldman 19, Robin Kirk 9, Averi Massey 6, Kyli Jenkins 5, Tania Ortiz 4, Abby Goldman 4.

Elkins (8-8, 2-3): Individual scoring totals not available.

Colors Day Friday

Lincoln celebrates Colors Day on Friday. The opponent is Mansfield, which Lincoln beat 53-24 on Dec. 11. Colors Day Spirit Week themes began Monday as Meme day. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite and funniest meme. Tuesday was Twin Tuesday, "twin with a friend." Wednesday features a color war between classes: Eighth grade-blue; freshmen-red, sophomores-grey, juniors-white; ans seniors-black with teachers wearing maroon. Thursday is "Tame the Tigers," highlighted by the wearing of safari gear. Friday is Colors Day to wear Wolves' colors, maroon, black, and white.

Sports on 01/16/2019