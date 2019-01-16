COURTESY PHOTO A Lincoln school bus was involved in a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near Evansville. Children were on the bus but no one was injured, according to reports.

A Lincoln school bus driver and children on the bus did exactly what they were supposed to do following an accident last week in Evansville, according to Jill Jackson, principal of Lincoln Elementary School.

Jackson said the bus driver radioed that she had been involved in an accident. Evansville does not have cell service. Jackson said she notified 911 and then called to request that the school send another school bus out to the incident.

"The bus driver did great and the children did great," Jackson said. "We train for bus evacuations and now they know why."

No one was injured in the accident, but Jackson said her elementary children were very happy when she showed up.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, the Lincoln bus was traveling south on U.S. Highway 59 inside the Evansville city limits about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. The bus had stopped to unload children at a regularly scheduled bus stop when a small Nissan pickup stopped on the northbound side, as required by law.

A Chevrolet Suburban SUV pulling a small trailer was traveling behind the pickup. The SUV driver attempted to avoid hitting the pickup by traveling into the west ditch, causing the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

The SUV then swerved back into the northbound lane, striking the Nissan truck and subsequently pushing it into the side of the school bus.

Jackson said the school bus was carrying 19 children and when the second bus arrived, all children were transferred to the second bus. They waited there until the State Police released them. In the meantime, Jackson said, school officials had contacted parents and many parents arrived to take their children home. Afterward, the six remaining children were taken home by the school bus.

Everyone was home by 5 p.m., Jackson said.

