LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This little robot that looks like a bug is called a Bee-Bot.

FARMINGTON -- Elementary kids may think they are playing with a cute, little toy robot but the truth is they are using the bug-looking machine to problem solve and learn the beginning skills of computer coding.

Third-graders at Williams Elementary School spent a morning in December with the robots, called Bee-Bots, learning how to give their robot orders so that it followed a map created on the floor by the children.

The Bee-Bots program is available to other student groups, such as Boy Scouts, churches and home-school students. For more information, go to cmase.uark.edu or call 479-575-3875

Shawn Bell, a former Farmington science teacher for 18 years and now director of the University of Arkansas' Center for Math and Science Education, brought the program to the school at the request of the teachers.

"This is basic problem solving," Bell said. "I think that's the problem with our kids. They know the facts but don't now how to solve the problem."

Bell said research has shown that by fourth grade, if students, especially girls, do not have an interest in math or science, they will lose it. It's hard to get students interested in the STEM fields, he added, with STEM referring to science, technology, engineering and math fields.

"That's why it's very important for elementary schools to do this. It gets students interested in math and science," Bell said.

The Bee-Bots use both math and science skills in a fun way.

This day, students worked in groups to draw out a map for their Bee-Bots. It was the week before Christmas and one team drew a map for Santa Claus to get around the North Pole.

Directional keys are used to enter commands to tell the Bee-Bot to move forward, backward, left or right. The robot can remember up to 40 commands so that it can maneuver around the floor, following the route children have created.

When deciding on their commands, the kids have to consider concepts such as sequencing, distance and coordinates.

The robot is set at the start of the course and told to "go." The kids then can see if their commands need to be changed so that the Bee-Bot correctly follows their map.

Keri Book, science instruction specialist with the UA Center, said the children are learning beginning computer coding.

"The students code their Bee-Bots to go to particular places on their maps," Book said. "They are coding the movements of the little robot, and this prepares them to learn the basic language of computer programming."

The Bee-Bots program is not just available for schools, according to Bell. He said organizations such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church groups and homeschool students can check out the Bee-Bots. His staff will provide training for the leaders to use the program.

Andrea Jenkins, third-grade teacher at Williams, said the program improves the kids' knowledge of learning how to code.

"Technology is our future and they're capable in third grade of doing this," Jenkins said.

She participated in a robotics workshop and learned how to write the code to program the robots.

"The workshop taught me how to teach STEM and I'm enjoying teaching science now," Jenkins said.

Jenkins' students also have used Ozobots, which is a more developed program of computer coding.

One third-grade student, Jaycee Conley, said her favorite part of the project was learning that "most robots can do what you want them to do, and you can code robots on a computer."

General News on 01/16/2019