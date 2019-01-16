PRAIRIE GROVE

Crystal Goodhart, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Conception De La Fuentes, 37, of Farmington, was cited Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Dec. 20 in connection with public intoxication.

Jessica Webb, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule IV.

Dusty Bryant, of Drumright, Okla., was arrested Dec. 22 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Lonnie Hall, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 22 in connection with DWI, careless driving, driving on suspended driver's license, open container, endangering the welfare of a minor (4 counts).

Crystal Mount, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Michael Wadley, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Michael Blevins, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Kelly Hodge, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eva Klein, 48, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Wolf, 38, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 28 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, open container, left of center, endangering the welfare of a minor (2 counts).

Jason Day, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 29 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, speeding.

Bradley Workman, 27, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Jan. 1 in connection with DWI third, careless driving, driving on suspended license for DWI.

Steven Tinsley, 35, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Starr Drake, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Evonne Perdue, 53, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 3 in connection with theft of motor fuel, driving on suspended license for DWI.

Brian Anderson, 25, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Coe, 19, of West Fork, was arrested Jan. 5 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, minor in possession of alcohol.

Elizabeth Drake, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 5 in connection with driving on suspended driver's license for DWI.

Susan Huggins, 58, of West Fork, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chelcy Walles, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Rodriguez, 22, of Rogers, was arrested Jan. 6 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on a suspended license, failure to register vehicle, fictitious tags, no proof of insurance.

Katya Valle, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 6 in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor.

A 14-year-old girl of Prairie Grove and 13-year-old girl of Farmington were cited Jan. for curfew violation.

William Fidler, 64, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 6 in connection with DWI, failure to yield right of way.

Kane White, 20, of Winslow, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jordan Julios, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Hunter Ussery, 20, of Rogers, was cited Jan. 8 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith McDowell, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cheryle Cosper, 48, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Misty Melgar, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kevin Matherly, 54, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Donovan Harris, 21, of Bella Vista, was cited Jan. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Sarah Eastres, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Prevatt, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bradley Workman, 27, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joseph Barker, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Reed, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Susan Huggins, 58, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Fowler, 30, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cynthia Doty, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Taisa Akey, 39, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Roy Davis, 37, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kane White, 20, of Winslow, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shayne Smith, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

David Skelton, 31, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Goodin, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tonya Hines, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eric Burley, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Trenton Sloan, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juan Antonio Facio, 37, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

