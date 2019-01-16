LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Eileen Gilbreath of Fayetteville purchases a new top from Malorie Smith, owner of Chic Gypsy boutique in Farmington. Farmington's sales tax revenues increased by 12 percent from 2017 to 2018. Chic Gypsy, located at 89 West Main St., Suite 4, opened about 1 1/2 years ago.

The cities of Farmington and Prairie Grove set new records in 2018 for revenue brought in from sales tax collections, and city officials say it's possible revenues will continue to increase every year.

Farmington Sales Tax Revenues

Farmington's revenue from its 1-percent sales tax increased by 12 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to information provided by city Business Manager Melissa McCarville. In 2017, Farmington received $770,375 from its 1-percent sales tax, and this increased to $864,449 from the tax in 2018.

In all, Farmington has a 2-percent local sales tax rate. Of this, 1 percent goes into the city's general fund.

For the second 1-percent tax, 50 percent of the revenue is dedicated to paying off bond issues for park and street improvements and projects. The balance after making the bond payments goes into the general fund.

In 2018, for example, the city received $533,485 from the second sales tax for its general fund. So for 2018, the city received a total of $1,397,934 for the general fund from its local sales tax rate.

Compared to 2017, sales tax revenues were up every month in 2018, except for the months of March and April. The highest month in 2018 was August. The city received almost $82,000 from its 1-percent sales tax during that month. The lowest month of revenue was April with about $60,000 in proceeds.

Sales tax revenue received by the city each month is based on sales made two months earlier. For example, sales taxes collected by businesses in September are distributed by the state to cities and counties in November.

Mayor Ernie Penn said sales tax revenue has increased every year for the last 10 years. Compared to 10 years ago, sales tax collections are up by 288 percent, he said.

"That shows the continued growth of our commercial business in Farmington," Penn said.

Penn also attributes the increased revenue to more traffic coming through town, visitors coming to Farmington for specific businesses and more people living in Farmington.

In addition, he noted, access to Farmington is greater now because of Broyles Street and Rupple Road, making it more convenient for people to shop here.

Penn said the city most likely will use revenue from the new 1-percent sales tax for special projects and increased personnel in the fire and police departments. The city already is planning to expand the police department and Farmington Public Library and will hire more firefighters and police officers this year.

Prairie Grove Sales Tax Revenues

For the second consecutive year, Prairie Grove set a record for its sales tax collections. The city received $494,738 in 2017 from the 1-percent sales tax and this increased to $536,544 in 2018, an 8.4 percent increase from one year to the next.

Prairie Grove currently has a 2.25-percent local sales tax rate with 1 percent going to bonds for the sewer plant, .75 percent for capital improvement funds, .25 percent for library and park operations and another .25 percent dedicated to capital improvements and expenditures.

The local tax rate will increase by .50 percent on April 1, bringing it to 2.75 percent. Proceeds from the new tax will be used for salaries for police and fire personnel. Voters approved the tax increase in the November General Election.

Revenue was up every month in 2018 for Prairie Grove, compared to 2017 numbers. The city received the most income, $49,384, in September. Its lowest month for revenue was $38,651 in March.

As long as the economy continues to grow, Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson said he believes it's possible sales tax revenues will go up each year in Prairie Grove "just due to the growth" of businesses and people in the community.

He attributes the increased revenue in 2018 to more people in town and also to the city's "niche" of antique stores, boutiques, gift shops and flea markets.

"People are coming from all around to shop here," Hudson said.

He said he also believes the city eventually will see commercial growth along the bypass.

"I've had businesses tell me they are interested and looking for a location but there's nothing firm. We expect them to show up one of these days."

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative works and public works, said the city's population has grown about 8 percent.

"More people spend more money," Oelrich said.

