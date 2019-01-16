There was good attendance at Sugar Hill Church, Sunday, and everyone stated their appreciation to Mike and Penny Knuckles for making the new church sign. It can be read, coming by from both directions, standing out clearly in black and white. Our thanks again, for the couple's donation.

It was so good to see Chris Rogers again Sunday, playing the piano, and she sang the special, "Beulah Land," my favorite. We also welcomed Chris' daughter Dannette who came with Chris.

There was no Kitchen Band Tuesday, as our pianist Lorene had a doctor's appointment. Hopefully she will be OK and able to meet with us next week.

Anna and I have been busy making trips to Fayetteville. Coming home one day, we stopped by Katherine's Place and had a good visit with Lois Norvell. We found her out walking the halls, getting her exercise. At 100 years of age, she is doing very well.

The following is from another Senior Citizen:

"On a cross country flight, a psychologist was preparing his notes for a seminar on parent education. An elderly woman struck up a conversation with him. She explained that she was returning from a two week visit, which include spending time with her five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She then turned and asked the man what he did for a living. "I'm a child psychologist," he replied, prepared for the request for free advise. "Well, if there's anything you'd like to know, just ask me," she replied.

Happy birthday to Paul Myers, Ronnie New, Ronnie Rinehart, Kim Brock, Nicole Patrick, Connie Meyer, Mitzi Bingamon, Delmar Lombard, Makenzie Patrick, Bobby J. Spears, Mike Lyons, Shawn Holloway, Sophia Ramirez, Gail Myers, Gerald Kidd, Leon Tucker, Tommy Reed.

Happy years,all!

Weather permitting the Sugar Hill Church spring potluck dinner will be this Sunday, Jan. 20. Everyone is welcome for a full day of worship, eating and music.

Editorial on 01/16/2019