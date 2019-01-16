MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis came hot, snapping a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to 19 points and a 55-47 victory by the Wolves over Greenland Friday. Lincoln celebrates Colors Day this Friday.

GREENLAND -- Greenland celebrated Colors Day with a beautiful ceremony, but the basketball games didn't go the Pirates' way. Lincoln made sure of that.

Sterling Morphis hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Lincoln boys (9-10, 3-4) past Greenland (3-13, 1-6) by a score of 55-47 Friday.

Lincoln coach Tim Rich liked the teamwork he witnesses from the Wolves throughout the contest and the fact the Wolves seemed unfazed even when starters Daytin Davis and Adam Keith fouled out in the fourth quarter.

"They kept their composure and worked the ball well as a team," Rich said. "It was one of our better nights just playing good team ball, moving it around against the zone. I don't fault Adam and Daytin for fouling out. They weren't being careless; it was just hustle fouls. They were just getting after it and they did it for us."

Lincoln utilized pressure to keep Greenland off-balance from the get-go.

Spurred by a trio of Morphis 3-pointers early, Lincoln 13-7 led after the first quarter.

"Morphis started out hot, that always helps us," Rich said. "He's had a couple of nights where he's been really on fire. It was good to see this being one of those nights."

Greenland rallied by scoring 14 points in the second period to pull within, 22-21, at halftime. Four different Pirates scored in the second, including a 3-pointer by Calvin Cheevers.

In the second half, Lincoln stabilized its defense although Sage Austin got open looks from 3-point land. The Wolves were largely successful in keeping Greenland's big body, Luke Osborne, from overpowering them on the offensive glass.

"The guys just played great, it was a team effort on defense," Rich said. "Very few times did we lose control of the rebound on the backside. There were a few times that kid got an open look on threes, but that was just because they got it over our press. Overall, it was a good night extending our pressure."

Lincoln built its first double-digit lead with 6:09 remaining in the fourth when Morphis threw a lead pass to Keith, who returned the favor, and Morphis' layup gave the Wolves a 46-36 lead. Lincoln led by 13 at the 2:32 mark on a free throw. A 7-0 run by Greenland, fueled by Austin's fourth 3-pointer and capped by Carter Gobel's foul shots, narrowed the gap to 53-47, but the Pirates would not score again and Lincoln went to secure a 3A-1 West victory.

Davis had a pair of 3-pointers and tallied 18 points for Lincoln.

Three players scored in double figures for the Pirates, led by Gobel with 13, Austin scoring 12, and Luke Osborne with 10.

LINCOLN 55, GREENLAND 47

Lincoln^13^9^15^18 -- ^55

Greenland^7^14^12^14 -- ^47

Lincoln (9-10, 3-4): Sterling Morphis 7 0-2 19, Daytin Davis 8 0-0 16, 4 0-0 8, Adam Keith 1 0-0 3, Caleb Hale 1 0-1 2, Chase Hutchens 0 2-2 2, Weston Massey 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 5-10 55.

Greenland (3-13, 1-6): Carter Gobel 4 4-5 13, Sage Austin 4 0-0 12, Luke Osborne 3 4-6 10, Calvin Cheevers 2 0-0 6, Caleb White 1 2-2 4, Gabe Wilson 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 12-15 47.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 8 (Morphis 5, Davis 2, Keith). Greenland 7 (Austin 4, Cheevers 2, Gobel).

Elkins 44, Lincoln 43

Paxton Barnett scored 16 points to lead Elkins past Lincoln in 3A-1 West Conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Elkins. Chad Graham added 13 points for Elkins (16-2, 5-0), which regrouped after being outscored 16-12 in the third quarter by the Wolves (7-10, 1-4). Morphis scored 12 points, and Davis added 11 for Lincoln.

Colors Day Friday

Lincoln celebrates Colors Day on Friday. The opponent is Mansfield, which beat Lincoln 60-55 on Dec. 11. The Tigers have high-scoring Payton Brown, who is entertaining an offer from Central Arkansas. He scored 36 points Friday against Elkins and has gone over 40 this season.

Despite that challenge, Rich aims to have the Wolves more than ready to compete.

"If we play good team ball offensively like we did tonight (against Greenland on Friday), and if we play good team defense like tonight, rotate and hustle and get on that backside board like we did tonight, I feel pretty good about it."

Colors Day Spirit Week themes began Monday as Meme day. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite and funniest meme. Tuesday was Twin Tuesday, "twin with a friend." Wednesday features a color war between classes: Eighth grade-blue, freshmen-red, sophomores-grey, juniors-white, and seniors-black, with teachers wearing maroon. Thursday is "Tame the Tigers," highlighted by the wearing of safari gear. Friday is Colors Day to wear Wolves' colors -- maroon, black and white.

