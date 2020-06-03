SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of an on-going series highlighting top sports stories for the 2010-2019 decade at Prairie Grove High School and its alumni.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- On Friday, Feb. 20, 2010, Prairie Grove claimed the 4A-1 District championship by knocking off defending state champion Shiloh Christian, 52-33, on the Lady Saints' home court at Springdale.
Both teams advanced to the 4A North Regional Tournament. Shiloh, which was led by Hannah Persing's 12 points, advanced as the 4A-1 No. 2 seed to face 4A-4 No. 3 Pottsville, while Prairie Grove took the No. 1 seed from the 4A-1 up against 4A-4 No. 4 Clarksville.
Prairie Grove jumped ahead 9-4 in the first quarter and led 26-10 at halftime. The Lady Tigers were led by seniors Elysia Clement with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 2 steals; along with Kendra Coyle chipping in 12 points, 3 assists and 2 steals. Freshman Justyne Huber added 7 points, 5 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot.
Prairie Grove blocked 6 shots in all. Shiloh made a small dent in the deficit by outscoring the Lady Tigers 12-10 in the third, but Prairie Grove controlled the fourth and the outcome with a 16-11 scoring advantage in the final period.
In the semifinals Prairie Grove easily got past Gentry, 71-48. The Lady Tigers dominated virtually every quarter leading 13-6 after one and 29-15 at halftime. The disparity was 16 points after three quarters of play (47-31) and Gentry wouldn't get any closer with Prairie Grove erupting for 24 points in the fourth.
Ten Lady Tigers scored, topped by Coyle with 19 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals along with Clement with 15 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.
Brittany Green led Gentry (20-9) with 16 points, while Terra Jones added 11 for the Lady Pioneers, who took the No. 4 seed into the 4A North Regional tournament in Farmington.
4A-1 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Feb. 19, 2010
Prairie Grove 71, Gentry 48
Prairie Grove^13^16^18^24^--^71
Gentry^6^9^16^17^--^48
Gentry (20-9): Brittany Green 5-9 6-6 16, Terra Jones 2-4 7-7 11, Courtney Milsap 1-7 2-4 4, Tiauna Wilkins 1-1 1-2 4, Jessica Jech 2-4 0-0 4, Loren Cripps 1-2 0-0 3, Courtney Folker 1-3 1-2 3, Kelsea Whitten 1-2 0-0 2, Kendra Boyd 0-3 0-0 0, Josie Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-36 17-21 48.
Prairie Grove (29-1): Kendra Coyle 7-12 4-5 19, Elysia Clement 6-10 2-2 15, Michelle Lumsargis 3-3 0-0 8, Tori Thorton 2-3 2-2 6, Alex Myers 3-4 0-2 6, Julie Rutherford 2-7 1-2 5, Morgan Abernathy 2-2 0-0 4, Justyne Huber 2-4 0-0 4, Courtney Galloway 1-4 0-0 3, Whitnee Fitts 0-0 1-2 2, Gely Vafakos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 8-13 71.
3-Point Goals -- Gentry 2-9 (Cripps 1-1, Wilkins 1-1, Jones 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Millsap 0-5). Prairie Grove 7-12 (Lumsargis 2-2, Thorton 2-3, Clement 1-1, Coyle 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Rutherford 0-1).
Rebounds -- Gentry 18 (Cripps 4), Prairie Grove 25 (Huber 7, Myers 6). Assists -- Gentry 13 (Folker 4), Prairie Grove 22 (Abernathy 3, Coyle 3, Huber 3, Lumsargis 3, Rutherford 3). Steals -- Gentry 5 (Millsap 2), Prairie Grove 7 (Coyle 2, Abernathy 2, Rutherford 2). Blocks -- Gentry 2 (Cripps 2), Prairie Grove 2 (Myers, Rutherford). Turnovers -- Gentry 13, Prairie Grove 12.
4A-1 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP
At Springdale
Feb. 20, 2010
Prairie Grove 52, Shiloh Christian 33
Prairie Grove^9^17^10^16^--^52
Shiloh Christian^4^6^12^11^--^33
Shiloh Christian (19-9): Hannah Persing 12, Kami Garrison 5.
Prairie Grove (29-1): Elysia Clement 4-7 5-6 13, Kendra Coyle 4-11 4-4 12, Julie Rutherford 4-7 1-2 9, Justyne Huber 1-7 5-6 7, Alex Myers 3-5 0-0 6, Morgan Abernathy 2-4 0-0 5, Michelle Lumsargis 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney Galloway 0-3 0-0 0, Tori Thorton 0-1 0-0 0, Gely Vafakos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 15-18 52.
3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1-7 (Abernathy 1-1, Coyle 0-1, Huber 0-1, Thorton 0-1, Galloway 0-3).
Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 13 (Clement 5, Abernathy 4). Assists -- Prairie Grove 17 (Huber 5, Abernathy 4, Coyle 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 9 (Coyle 2, Clement 2, Galloway 2, Rutherford 2). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 6 (Clement 5, Huber). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 9.
Lady Tigers Began 2010 Postseason Run