Elizabeth Jones, left, Abbie Michael and Jennifer Hendrix sing during one of the numbers for the musical "Grease," being presented by Farmington High School's drama department. This is from the slumber party scene.

FARMINGTON -- Grease is the word and "Grease" is the next musical on tap for Farmington High School's drama department.

The iconic 1971 musical about American high-schoolers features music in the rock 'n roll style of the 1950s, with the name of the musical coming from "greasers," a working-class youth subculture in the 1950s. The musical is set in 1959 at fictional Rydell High School.

Grease Farmington Performing Arts Center 12327 N. Highway 170 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7 Tickets only sold at the door. Doors open one hour before the show. $9 adults, $5 students

Farmington students will present "Grease" on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Tonya McCusition Performing Arts Center, with tickets available at the door for each performance.

Zac Perry, high school drama teacher, said he selected "Grease" as the spring musical because he wanted a program that would be fun for the students to act and dance in and a musical that would attract an audience.

Last year the school presented "Beauty and the Beast" as its first major Broadway musical at the performing arts center. The program was so well attended that the school is adding a third performance this year on Sunday afternoon.

Perry said he wanted to pick a musical this spring that would be as popular as "Beauty and the Beast." Perry is directing "Grease," with musical assistance from choir director Laura Jackson.

More than 100 students auditioned to be a part of the program. In all, 70 students are involved with most of the kids on stage and others filling roles behind the scenes. In addition, students built the elaborate set, which includes a juke box, a diner and a surprise prop for one of the musical numbers.

"My kids always do everything," Perry said. "I told the kids what I wanted and they made it come to life."

This year, a sophomore and a senior will take the stage playing the two main characters, Danny and Sandy. Sandy is played by sophomore Anna Taliaferro and Danny is played by Johnan Mitchell, a senior.

This is Mitchell's first time to be on stage and he said he auditioned because the movie "Grease" is one of his favorite movies.

"I thought I might do something crazy my senior year," Mitchell said. "It's been fun."

Mitchell is not in high school choir nor has any vocal experience but said his dad was in a band.

"I sing in the shower," he said.

This is also Taliaferro's first time to be in a play or musical at the high school. She sings on the worship team at her church, Living Faith in Fayetteville.

One of Taliaferro's teachers pushed her to try out for the musical and Taliaferro said she auditioned to play Sandy.

"I feel like it fits me," Taliaferro said, referring to Sandy's innocent and naive character in the beginning of the musical.

Elizabeth Jones, a senior, plays Jan and this is her third theater program at Farmington High School. She was in "Beauty and the Beast" last year and performed in "A Christmas Carol" in December.

"I've always loved musicals," Jones said. "I enjoy being able to express different sides of myself."

Senior Jarek Braslavsky is playing Roger in "Grease" and this also is his first time on stage.

Braslavsky said he's played football the last couple of years and this year decided to do something different after football season.

"I've heard Mr. Perry runs a good program and he does," Braslavsky said.

The students say Perry has a good reputation with the students, a passion for his work and holds everyone accountable.

Perry, for his part, said he's been impressed with the commitment the students have brought to the musical. They started rehearsals in January and many times students are staying until 6:30 p.m. to work on the program.

"They get real tired but they show up and they're dedicated," Perry said.

