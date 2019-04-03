LINCOLN -- Lincoln had a track installed while Wolf Pack Stadium was being built, but the track never had the right surface for hosting a meet until last summer.
That changed Thursday as Lincoln hosted its first varsity track and field meet billed as the Wolves Relays. Lincoln coach Tim Rich was excited with a good number of teams participating, including: Cedarville, Decatur, Gentry, Gravette, Greenland, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Prism Education Center, Shiloh Christian, The New School, West Fork, and Westville, Okla.
Boys Team Rankings
Gentry 146
Gravette 125
Elkins 70.50
Prairie Grove 54
Greenland 48
Lincoln 39
Cedarville 33.50
West Fork 33
Haas Hall 32
Westville 20
Shiloh Christian 18
The New School 12
Girls Team Rankings
Gravette 142
Cedarville 82
West Fork, 70
Prairie Grove 59
Greenland 58
Decatur 51
Shiloh Christian 45
Elkins 25
Haas Hall Academy 16
Westville, Okla. 15
Lincoln 10
Gentry 6
Prism Education Center 2
"It's exciting to put one of these meets on, but the first one can also be nerve-wracking," Rich said. "I think it's a good thing for our school because now we can walk out the door and have a meet."
Prairie Grove boys track and field coach John Elder welcomed the opportunity to compete in practically the Tigers' own backyard.
"I like it," Elder said.
Rich described the track as extremely nice and soft for runners featuring long corners. All the field events were either inside the stadium or located within close proximity of the stadium so those wanting to watch a certain field event could do so.
"I think it's going to be nice for the community to come out and see a meet without having to drive awhile," Rich said. "It's a big thing for our school, and now we're hoping this can help get our track program going."
Gentry won the boys team title with 146 points. Prairie Grove was fourth with 54 and Lincoln sixth with 39. A total of 17 events were scored. Gravette won the girls team title with 142 points. Prairie Grove was fourth with 59 and Lincoln finished 11th with 10.
