MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove's Foster Layman wins the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.93 just ahead of Lincoln's Adam Keith, second in 12.01 during the first Wolf Relays hosted by Lincoln High School showcasing their new track and field facilities.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln had a track installed while Wolf Pack Stadium was being built, but the track never had the right surface for hosting a meet until last summer.

That changed Thursday as Lincoln hosted its first varsity track and field meet billed as the Wolves Relays. Lincoln coach Tim Rich was excited with a good number of teams participating, including: Cedarville, Decatur, Gentry, Gravette, Greenland, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Prism Education Center, Shiloh Christian, The New School, West Fork, and Westville, Okla.

Boys Team Rankings Gentry 146 Gravette 125 Elkins 70.50 Prairie Grove 54 Greenland 48 Lincoln 39 Cedarville 33.50 West Fork 33 Haas Hall 32 Westville 20 Shiloh Christian 18 The New School 12

Girls Team Rankings Gravette 142 Cedarville 82 West Fork, 70 Prairie Grove 59 Greenland 58 Decatur 51 Shiloh Christian 45 Elkins 25 Haas Hall Academy 16 Westville, Okla. 15 Lincoln 10 Gentry 6 Prism Education Center 2

"It's exciting to put one of these meets on, but the first one can also be nerve-wracking," Rich said. "I think it's a good thing for our school because now we can walk out the door and have a meet."

Prairie Grove boys track and field coach John Elder welcomed the opportunity to compete in practically the Tigers' own backyard.

"I like it," Elder said.

Rich described the track as extremely nice and soft for runners featuring long corners. All the field events were either inside the stadium or located within close proximity of the stadium so those wanting to watch a certain field event could do so.

"I think it's going to be nice for the community to come out and see a meet without having to drive awhile," Rich said. "It's a big thing for our school, and now we're hoping this can help get our track program going."

Gentry won the boys team title with 146 points. Prairie Grove was fourth with 54 and Lincoln sixth with 39. A total of 17 events were scored. Gravette won the girls team title with 142 points. Prairie Grove was fourth with 59 and Lincoln finished 11th with 10.

Sports on 04/03/2019